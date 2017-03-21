Indian Authorities Await Official Word After US Issues New Flight Rules

(with inputs from PTI)

Indian aviation authorities will wait for official communication from the US before deciding on whether to issue any travel advisory on use of big electronic devices in cabin baggage on flights.In a new order, the US government has barred travellers going to the US from carrying big electronic devices in cabin baggage on flights from select Middle East and African nations.As per the restrictions, passengers would have to check-in any devices bigger than a smartphone -- including iPads, Kindles and laptops -- before clearing security or boarding.The latest decision of the US administration is "more of a security issue rather than a safety issue", a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told news agency PTI.There is no official communication so far from the US authorities in this regard, he added.Since the matter pertains more to security aspects, a decision on whether to issue any kind of travel advisory is likely to be taken by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) after discussions, the DGCA official said.Only after getting an official communication from the US, any decision would be taken, he added.The DGCA is primarily responsible for the safety aspects while the BCAS deals with the security issues.The open-ended ban would affect more than 50 flights from 10 airports, including major global hubs like Dubai and Istanbul, according to senior administration officials.Many flights to the US transit through the airports which have been included in the restrictions list. There is a possibility that Indian travellers transiting through these airports would have to comply with the new US norms.The 10 international airports covered under the ban are in Cairo, Egypt; Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE; Istanbul, Turkey; Doha, Qatar; Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Casablanca, Morocco; and Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.