In Response To Pak Shelling, Army Destroys Bunkers Near Line Of Control

The Indian Army responded to Pakistani shelling on Saturday, destroying bunkers just metres away from the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, video footage accessed by NDTV shows.A couple was killed and their two children were injured when Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch yesterday.Soon after, India lodged protests with Pakistan over the incident after the Deputy Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was summoned.Earlier today, Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad JP Singh was summoned for the second consecutive day.India rebuffed Pakistan's allegations that it was Indian troops who violated the ceasefire yesterday along the Line of Control and conveyed to Pakistan that there have been in 223 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2017.