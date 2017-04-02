Indian Airports To Transition From Pat-Downs To Full Body Scanners

Full body scanners that are used in the West for security checks at airports could soon be introduced in India as well.In a pilot project, two full body scanner machines were tested at the Delhi airport a few months ago and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is considering their usage in the rest of the country as well.The CISF is the security force that handles air travel security in India at most commercial airports in India.During the pilot project in Delhi, the full body scanner machines were made optional but not many passengers seemed to be comfortable with the idea. While the Director General of the CISF who was in Kolkata did not share details or the timeline, the CISF has confirmed that full body scanners are very much a part of the security plans for the future at Indian airports.Talking about the ban on laptops in the passenger cabin of airplanes, Mr OP Singh, the Director General of the CISF said, "We need some time to study this move. We take out the laptop computers from the bags and screen it in India. We are studying the move and what specific inputs it has been based on and if we need to take any such step we will do it."Last month, the United States and Britain had banned laptops and tablets from passenger cabins.The airline restriction, which took effect March 21, bans many electronic items from the cabins of planes flying directly to the US from Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.US officials said the measure was intended to thwart possible attacks on airliners with small explosive devices hidden in consumer electronics.