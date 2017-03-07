Which Airports Are Best? Indian Ones Outclass Heathrow, Dubai

Highlights Mumbai tops charts for most helpful staff Hyderabad ranked best in world in its category London, Dubai, Frankfurt score lower than Delhi, Mumbai

Major Indian airports outclass international ones for the service provided, says a new survey.Waiting time in security lines, the helpfulness of staff, and the thoroughness of security checks were among the parameters used by the Airports Council International.Staff at Mumbai's airport was ranked the most courteous (4.77 out of a possible 5), with Delhi close behind (4.76) and then Hyderabad (4.63).In contrast, staff at London's Heathrow placed at 4.08 and Frankfurt in Germany scored just 3.66.Mumbai was also found, in the Airport Service Quality Service, to offer the best waiting time for security checks (it scored 4.78) while Hyderabad was next (4.63)."Satisfaction of passengers is very high. We have fared very well in the ASQ ratings too," said OP Singh, Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for security at airports. The CISF generates an annual revenue nearly Rs 900 crore by providing security to 59 airports in India.Separately, Hyderabad won best in class in not just India but the world for the category that traffics 5 to 15 million passengers every year.