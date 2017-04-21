Indian Air Force UAV Lakshya Crashes During Trial In Odisha

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 21, 2017 14:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Air Force UAV Lakshya Crashes During Trial In Odisha

An Indian Air Force pilotless target aircraft Lakshya crashed in Odisha during a trial.

Balasore:  An unmanned aerial vehicle or UAV of the Indian Air Force crashed in Odisha this morning during a trial. Nobody was hurt in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The aircraft called 'Lakshya' was being tested at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha's Balesore district and it crashed in an open ground near Chandamani at Baliapal.
 
lakshya uav indian air force tail

The Lakshya aircraft of the Indian Air Force is remotely operated from the ground.

The reason behind the crash was not immediately known. Authorities said an inquiry has been launched.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Lakshya is a pilotless target aircraft or PTA that acts as a reusable aerial target system.
 
lakshya uav indian air force crowd

The Lakshya aircraft crashed in an open field in Odisha, no one was hurt.

Lakshya is remotely operated from the ground to provide aerial targets for training and Air Defence.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READYogi Adityanath Investigates Top UP Award. Recipients Include Bachchan Family
Indian Air ForceLakshyaIAF

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatr

................................ Advertisement ................................