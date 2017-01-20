Collapse
Expand

Indian Abducted In Malaysia, Sushma Swaraj Assures Family Of Help

All India | | Updated: January 20, 2017 01:41 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indian Abducted In Malaysia, Sushma Swaraj Assures Family Of Help

Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian Mission to send her a report about the case.

New Delhi:  A 46-year-old Indian has been abducted in Malaysia and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has directed the Indian Mission in that country to send her a report about the case so that he can be rescued.

"We are taking this abduction very seriously. I have asked Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia to keep me informed on daily basis," she tweeted.

Her response came after the family of Keshpal Singh, who is missing in Malaysia for over 20 days, sought her intervention.

"@SushmaSwaraj ji Pls help he has been kidnapped by someone. he asked for money yesterday#sos malay police isn't helping @MEAIndia #Malaysia," tweeted Keshpal's son Yogendra. Keshpal has been working in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur for last five years.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ10L Pressure Cooker Used To Blast Kanpur Rail Tracks On ISI Orders: Cops
External Affairs MinisterSushma SwarajIndian Abducted In Malaysia

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaaBaba Ramdev

................................ Advertisement ................................