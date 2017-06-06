India-US Ties Progressing Under Trump Administration: Sushma Swaraj She said the government was engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as US Congressmen on the issue and was "alert" to any possible negative impact.

Sushma Swaraj was addressing a press conference on three years of Modi government New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India-US ties are progressing under the



on key initiatives of the foreign affairs ministry in three years of the Modi government, Ms Swaraj also described the proposed changes in H1B visas as a "matter of concern".



She said the government was engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as US Congressmen on the issue and was "alert" to any possible negative impact.



Some of the other major points made by Ms Swaraj during the press interaction are:



1) India to raise airspace violation issue with China after Chinese choppers flew over Chamoli district.



2) India opposed China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) project as it violated India's sovereignty which was not acceptable.



China will be forced to rethink as other countries while participating in the OBOR meet, conveyed their view on territorial integrity and sovereignty.



3) India is also involved in various connectivity projects, including BBIN, BCIM and Chahbahar, but goes by principles of maintaining of territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries.



4) India wants countries which back its bid for NSG membership and are friends with China, to talk to Beijing on the issue.



5) India's NSG membership to be credential-based and not criteria-based.



6) India wants to resolve all issues with Pakistan bilaterally, but talks and terror cannot go together. No flip-flop in India's policy on Pakistan.



7) Pakistan can't take Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice (ICJ). Kashmir can only be resolved bilaterally.



8) Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, cutting ties with Qatar is an internal matter of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). India is only ascertaining if any of its nationals are getting adversely impacted by it.



9) All issues pertaining to Chahbahar port in Iran have been resolved.



10) Fishermen issue is of "primary importance" to the government, which has taken several steps to address it jointly with the Sri Lankan government.



11) There cannot be any timeline in finalising Teesta waters agreement with Bangladesh as there has to be consensus among the Centre, the West Bengal government and the Bangladesh government.



12) The government is looking into concerns expressed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the sharing of Teesta waters.



13) There is no decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not travelling to the Maldives. The prime minister and the external affairs minister have covered all the SAARC countries.



14) India's relations with West Asia have become one of the best.



15) 80,000 people stranded abroad brought back to India in the last three years.



16) There is a 37.5 per cent increase in FDI since NDA government took over three years ago.



