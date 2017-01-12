India, US Sign Agreement On Cyber Security

India and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for close cooperation and exchange of information pertaining to cyber security.The MoU between Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and US CERT was signed by Electronics and IT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan and Richard Verma, the US Ambassador to India."The MoU intends to promote closer cooperation and the exchange of information pertaining to the Cyber Security in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and regulations of each economy and this MoU and on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefit," an official statement said.Previously, the two countries had signed an MoU on July 19, 2011 to promote a closer cooperation and timely exchange of information between the organisations of their respective governments responsible for cybersecurity."Since, July 19, 2011, regular interactions between CERT-In and US CERT are taking place to share the information and discuss cyber security related issues," it said.In continuation to the cooperation in cybersecurity areas, both have renewed the MoU, it added.