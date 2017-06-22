India's two domestic carriers will run extra flights to Doha ahead of the Eid holiday to help its citizens there following an embargo imposed on Qatar Airways after the Gulf crisis.Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the government had asked state-owned Air India and commercial carrier Jet Airways to run extra flights to and from Doha between June 22 and July 8."We'll operate additional flights... for our citizens not able to get tickets at Doha," Mr Raju tweeted, adding he was liaising with India's foreign minister Sushma Swaraj."All steps necessary for timely movement of our citizens from Doha will be ensured," he said.Tens of thousands of Indian migrants travel home from Doha for Eid every year, but many have been struggling to book tickets since three Gulf states barred Qatar's national carrier from using their airspace earlier this month.Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced a severing of ties with Qatar over Doha's alleged support for extremist groups and Iran. Qatar denies all the allegations.The diplomatic rift closed airspace over the three Gulf states.A senior Indian foreign ministry official told AFP that extra commercial flights were being run to "facilitate movement of those who wish to travel to India but cannot do that via Qatar's neighbouring countries".India to run extra Eid flights to Qatar due to embargo After Gulf Crisis