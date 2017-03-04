India To Resume Indus Water Talks With Pakistan This Month: 10 Points

India said it would reconsider Indus Water Treaty after Pakistani terrorists attacked an army base in Uri

New Delhi: Its point made, India's Indus commissioner will travel to Pakistan later this month to resume the Indus Water Treaty talks that New Delhi had put on the ice after last September's terrorist attack on the Uri army base in Jammu and Kashmir. "Blood and water cannot flow together," Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared soon after the attack that killed 19 soldiers and ordered officials to explore India's options to put pressure on Islamabad within the framework of the World Bank-brokered pact on sharing water of six rivers between the two neighbours.