India Test Fires Quick Reaction Missile From Odisha Coast

The state-of-the-art missile has a strike range of 20-30 km and is capable of engaging multiple targets.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2017 17:47 IST
The Quick Reaction Surface to Air missile was test-fired from Odisha's Chandipur. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:  India on Monday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed short range and Quick Reaction Surface to Air missile (QRSAM) from Chandipur along the Odisha coast.

The surface-to-air missile was test fired from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 11.25 am from a truck-mounted canister launcher, said official sources.

The state-of-the-art missile has a strike range of 20-30 km and is capable of engaging multiple targets.

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other establishments.

The missile was tested for a second time to evaluate the performance of its canister version. The first test was conducted on June 4.

