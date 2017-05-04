India Test Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-II Missile

All India | | Updated: May 04, 2017 15:01 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Test Fires Nuclear-Capable Agni-II Missile

India successfully test fired its nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-ll (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:  India on Thursday successfully test fired its medium-range nuclear capable ballistic missile Agni-ll off the Odisha coast.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was conducted from Launch Complex-4 of Integrated Test Range (ITR) in the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore district, said Defence Ministry officials.

The Strategic Forces Command (SCF), a specially raised missile-handling unit of the Indian Army, carried out the test at 10.20 a.m.

Agni-II has two solid fuel stages and a Post Boost Vehicle (PBV) integrated into the missile's Re-entry Vehicle (RV). The 20-metre missile is a two-stage, solid propelled ballistic missile.

It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km, is 20 metres long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg.

 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READIndia's Cleanest Cities Are... Government Announces List
india missile testballistic missile testagni II testStrategic Forces CommandAPJ Abdul Kalam Island

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2Redmi 4AIndore

................................ Advertisement ................................