India Slams Pakistan For Glorifying Terrorist Burhan Wani

India has hit out at Pakistan for glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani, saying Islamabad's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by 'one and all'.In a strongly worded tweet, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "First @ForeignOfficePk read frm banned LeT's script. Now Pak COAS (Pakistan army chief) glorifies Burhan Wani. Pak's terror support and sponsorship need to be condemned by one and all."Mr Baglay's comments came a day after Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Burhan Wani, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was killed in an encounter with security forces last year.Wani was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday paid Tribute to Wani, saying his death "infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom" in the Kashmir Valley.