India, Singapore To Carry Out Mega Naval Exercise Next Week

The Indian Navy will join the Singapore Navy next week in carrying out a mega maritime exercise in the Indian Ocean where the Chinese Navy has been trying to increase its influence.Four warships of the Indian Navy and long range anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8l would be part of the exercise with the Singapore Navy (RSN).The aim of the exercise will be to enhance and expand coordination between the two navies in the Indian Ocean Region.Indian naval ships Sahyadri and Kamorta are in Singapore on a port visit from today to May 21 during which they will participate in the 'International Maritime Review' (IMR) as well as International Maritime Defence Exhibition (IMDEX).Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, will be attending the events ashore, the Navy Spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.Organised by the Singapore Navy, the IMR is likely to be attended by navy chiefs of at least 30 countries.After the IMR and the IMDEX, four Indian naval ships and the anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8l would exercise with the Singapore Navy as part of a bilateral exercise, SIMBEX.Indian naval ships Sahyadri, Shivalik, Jyoti and Kamorta will be part of the SIMBEX.Held since 1994, this year would be the 24th edition of the annual maritime exercise between the two countries which aims to further cement the defence cooperation between the two countries."The visit of the Indian Naval ships seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain," the Indian Navy said in a statement.