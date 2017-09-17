India Says Pakistan Raising Kashmir At UN Is Like Miyan Ki Daud Masjid Tak

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, a top Indian diplomat has said Islamabad's decision to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN, which has not been discussed at the world body for decades, is like 'Miyan ki daud masjid tak'. India on the other hand is focused on progressive, forward looking agenda during the UN General Assembly session beginning tomorrow, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin told reporters yesterday."I have outlined in our approach that is progressive forward looking. We are visionary in our goals. If on the other hand there are other countries, who as you say, focus on yesterday's issues then they are yesterday's people," Mr Akbaruddin said in response to a question on reports that Pakistan plans to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN.Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly this week. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj would deliver her address on September 23."If they (Pakistan) focus on an issue which has not been on the discussion table in the UN now for decades, not for years, for decades..., if this is what they want to focus on, so be it. To be his own... Miyan ki daud masjid tak," Akbaruddin said, referring to a popular Urdu proverb meaning some people think within a limited focus and are unable to think beyond that.A day earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry had said that PM Abbasi would be raising the Kashmir issue at the UN.