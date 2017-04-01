India, Malaysia Vow To Strengthen Strategic, Trade Ties

Asserting that there is no justification for acts of terror on any grounds, India and Malaysia today agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership to counter-terrorism and extremism. The wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak also encompassed trade ties.Affirming their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the two leaders stressed that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds whatsoever and condemned in the "strongest terms" the recent barbaric terror attacks in the region, a joint statement after the talks said.In an apparent reference to Pakistan, it said, "The fight against terrorism should not only seek to disrupt and eliminate terrorists, terror organisations and networks, but should also identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against states, which encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups, and falsely extol their virtues."Later, addressing a joint press event with Mr Razak, Mr Modi said, "To secure our societies, and for the greater regional good, we have agreed to further strengthen our strategic partnership to shape an effective response to our common concerns and challenges."PM Modi also said the two sides were conscious of their role and responsibility in promoting economic prosperity, freedom of navigation, and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, especially its oceans.On his part, Mr Razak said PM Modi was specifically interested in knowing about the success of Malaysia's de-radicalisation programme and he presented Mr Modi a book on the specific module dealing with it apart from offering to extend his country's expertise in the area."We are willing to work closely together with the Indian government for special conference that will be held in near future and we will provide our experience and with our partners to make sure Malaysia and other parts of the world will never be a place in which militancy and extremism will take root," Mr Razak said.The visiting dignitary also asserted that defence and strategic partnership will be "very important to us to fight global terrorism, militancy, extremism and that includes our fight against ISIS and against any form of extremism"."For this, we will enhance our cooperation," he said. After the talks between PM Modi and Mr Razak, the two sides inked seven pacts, including those related to air services and cooperation in development of a fertiliser plant in Malaysia with off-take of surplus urea by India.While seeking to deepen the engagement between the two countries, Mr Razak maintained the bilateral ties have not yet realised their full potential and hoped these pacts will boost the engagement in various sectors.On economic ties, PM Modi said the two countries have built a thriving economic partnership."In our efforts to scale this up, as the fastest growing large economy in the world, India offers unparalleled opportunities. To build new avenues of prosperity in our societies, we are ready to expand trade and capital flows between our two economies," he said, identifying infrastructure as one of the key sectors for investment.The two sides emphasised on the need for urgent measures to counter and prevent the spread of terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation, and expressed their determination to take concrete measures to step up cooperation and coordination among the law enforcement, intelligence and security organisations.According to External Affairs Ministry, during Mr Razak's six-day visit, projects worth $5 billion are expected to be discussed apart from inking of more than a dozen business deals. Mr Razak is scheduled to attend Trade Expo by Malaysia-India Business Council Business Forum and 7th Global Science and Innovation Advisory Council Meeting on April 3.