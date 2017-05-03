India Looks Forward To Closer Cooperation With Israel: President Pranab Mukherjee

India is looking forward to a closer cooperation with Israel in all areas of mutual interest, President Pranab Mukherjee said today.President Mukherjee greeted the government and the people of Israel on the occasion of their National Day."As India and Israel celebrate 25 years of our diplomatic relations, we look forward to closer cooperation between our governments and peoples in all areas of our shared interest," he said in a message to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.He said the visiting dignitary's historic visit to India in November last year opened new avenues for both the countries for joint efforts in diverse fields, including defence, water resources development, agriculture, dairy farming innovation and scientific research and development."I am confident that our long-standing friendship will be further strengthened and our mutual understanding enhanced in the years to come."Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your personal well-being and success as also for the progress and prosperity of the people of Israel," President Mukherjee said.