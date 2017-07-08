After India's Retaliatory Response, Pakistan Complains About Border Firing India also conveyed to Pakistan that this year alone, there have been more than 223 ceasefire violations and around 50 infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan.

Pakistan today summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad JP Singh.



India countered Pakistan's allegations that India violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "It was conveyed to DG South Asia that the ceasefire violations were initiated by Pak troops in Poonch and Krishnaghatti sectors today and the Indian forces only responded appropriately. A strong protest was also over the death of 2 Indian civilians in today's ceasefire violations by Pak troops," the Indian High Commissioner said in a statement.



India lodged strong protest with Pakistan over the death of an Indian couple in today's firing. Two children were also injured when the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and resorted to mortar shelling and firing at border posts and villages in Poonch, officials said.



India also conveyed to Pakistan that this year alone, there have been more than 223 ceasefire violations and around 50 infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan.



In Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, three soldiers were also injured today after terrorists attacked an army patrol.







