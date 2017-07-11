India is All Set to Become the Largest Milk Producer by 2026

Highlights India is also expected to record the biggest increase in wheat production India is expected to triple its total milk production Milk production in India will grow by 49%

The official report released by the United Nations and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected India to be the largest producer of milk in the world by the year 2026. India is also expected to triple its total milk production over the first quarter of the 21st century.

"Over the course of the outlook period alone, milk production in India will grow by 49 per cent; in 2026, India will be the world's largest milk producer, with an output one-third above that of the second largest producer, the European Union," said the report by the UN and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

India is also expected to record the biggest increase in wheat production globally. The global wheat production is projected to increase by 11 per cent over 2017-2026, while the wheat area increase is expected to go up only by 1.8 per cent. This spike in wheat production to be attributed to higher yields, most notably in Asia and Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region alone, is estimated to account for 46 per cent of additional wheat production. Besides India, Pakistan and China are also slated to have significant gains.

Area dedicated for rice production is expected to see a global increase of a mere per cent, while global yields will go up by 12 per cent. Countries like India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to record an increase in rice yield by over 15 per cent. Global food commodity prices are expected to stay low for the coming decade.



