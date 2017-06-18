India Inc ready For GST Rollout From July 1, CII Says

Industry body CII today said India Inc is ready for the GST implementation from July 1, as the new indirect tax regime will contribute significantly towards economic growth, job creation and exports expansion. "GST has been finalised after a collaborative and consultative approach and we look forward to its introduction," Confederation of Indian Industry Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said."...GST is the most significant indirect tax reform introduced in the country since independence," he added. The industry body is organising over 100 workshops across the country to enable enterprises to comply with the new regulations.The workshops are expected to reach out to around 5,000 enterprises.Further, a helpline has been established where participants can request for clarifications. An awareness campaign has also been launched to inform industry about the processes related to Goods and Services Tax (GST).