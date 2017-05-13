India Gifts 16,000 Handcrafted Candles To Sri Lanka

"On the auspicious occasion of Vesak, the thrice blessed day, Government of India announced the gifting of 16,000 candles as a special gift from the people of India to people of Sri Lanka," the statement said.
PM @narendramodi announces gifting of 16000 candles as a special present by people of India to people of Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/0httzd9ptD— Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) May 12, 2017
The Digboi refinery, commissioned in 1901, is considered the birth place of the Indian oil industry. It is operated by Indian Oil Corporation which has a subsidiary in Sri Lanka.
India and Sri Lanka share civilisational links. Buddhism forms an important part of the shared heritage of India and Sri Lanka.
Earlier, PM Modi, who was in Sri Lanka on a two-day trip, went around the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, an architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage.
The Sri Dalada Maligawa temple or the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha.
