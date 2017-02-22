India, China Hold First-Ever Strategic Talks To 'Reduce Misunderstanding'

India and China held their first strategic dialogue in Beijing today, hoping to resolve differences over declaring Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar a terrorist at the United Nations and India's entry into the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group, which China has opposed so far."There are natural issues which neighbours have" and it is the responsibility of both the countries to address them," Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, who is leading the Indian delegation, said on Wednesday.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, "I am certain by raising the level of this strategic dialogue the two sides will be able to enhance their strategic communication, reduce misunderstanding.""This way we can better tap into the potential of our bilateral relations and live up to our responsibilities," Mr Wang said.Ahead of the dialogue, China had said it needs "solid evidence" against Jaish chief Azhar Masood to designate him as terrorist at the UN.Last year, China put a technical hold twice on India's application to the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council and again blocked a resolution moved by the US - and backed by France and the UK - in January."Whether last year's application by India or this year's by relevant country our position is consistent. Our criteria is only one, we need solid evidence. If there is solid evidence the application can be approved. If there is no solid evidence there is hardly consensus," the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said last week.On India's admission into the NSG, again blocked by China, he reiterated China's stand. "We stick to a two-step approach, namely, first NSG members need to arrive at a set of principles for the entry of NSG by non-NPT state parties, and then move forward discussions of specific cases," he said.