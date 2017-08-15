70 Years Of Independence: A 360 Degree View Of Red Fort Celebrations

Dressed in his trademark half-sleeved kurta and a turban, the Prime Minister arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute at the Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat. Thunderous applause greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his motorcade arrived at the Red Fort this morning, with thousands of people who had assembled there rising to catch a glimpse of him.
PM Modi received a guard of honour before he unfurled the national flag. He went on to deliver a speech that lasted for almost an hour, before he celebrated with some children gathered at Red Fort. The celebrations were even more due to Janmashtami coinciding with Independence Day.
Watch a 360-degree view of the mood at Red Fort on Independence Day.
People cheered as the Prime Minister delivered his address
Narendra Modi's speech was the shortest Independence Day speech in India's history.
