70 Years Of Independence: A 360 Degree View Of Red Fort Celebrations

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 15:44 IST
New Delhi:  As India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, called for a "New India" that will be free of casteism, communalism, terrorism and corruption.

Dressed in his trademark half-sleeved kurta and a turban, the Prime Minister arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute at the Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat. Thunderous applause greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his motorcade arrived at the Red Fort this morning, with thousands of people who had assembled there rising to catch a glimpse of him.

PM Modi received a guard of honour before he unfurled the national flag. He went on to deliver a speech that lasted for almost an hour, before he celebrated with some children gathered at Red Fort. The celebrations were even more due to Janmashtami coinciding with Independence Day.

Watch a 360-degree view of the mood at Red Fort on Independence Day.

 
Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

People cheered as the Prime Minister delivered his address
 
Post from RICOH THETA. - Spherical Image - RICOH THETA

Narendra Modi's speech was the shortest Independence Day speech in India's history.


NDTV is the only news broadcaster in India offering 360-degree coverage. More 360-degree photos and videos here.
 

Red FortIndependence Day 360PM ModiIndependence Day

