India Can Be Among World Top 3 In Science And Technology: PM Modi

India can be among the top three countries in the world when it comes to science and technology by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told 11,000 scientists today at the 104th session of the Indian Science Congress at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, where he received a rockstar welcome.But for scientists to prosper, they needed to get out of deep-rooted silos' he added. Taking a shot at the entrenched bureaucracy that runs in the Indian scientific scene, the Prime Minister said "If we want science to deliver, we must not constrain it.""Our ministries, our scientists, R&D institutions, industries, start-ups, universities and IITs, all should work together seamlessly. In particular, our infrastructure and socio-economic ministries must make appropriate use of science and technology," he said.By 2030 India will also be among the most attractive destinations for the best talent in the world, PM Modi said. "The wheels we set in motion today will achieve this goal," he said.Possibly with an eye on the cashless society that he champions, PM Modi said, "We need to develop an Inter-Ministerial National Mission in the Cyber-Physical Systems to secure our future by creation of basic R&D infrastructure, manpower and skills."PM Modi, also said scientists need to keep an eye on the rise of disruptive technologies and be prepared to leverage them for growth.In his 25-minute speech, PM Modi felt there was huge opportunity by research, training and skilling in robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, deep learning, quantum communication and internet-of-things."I am sure that our scientists will further meet the challenges of enhanced quality of basic research, its technology translation and its societal connect. Let Science and Technology become a strong tool of inclusive development and betterment of the weakest and poorest segments of our society," he said.