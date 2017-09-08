India Bars 'Unruly' Passengers From Flying For 3 Months To Over 2 Years

The government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-run carrier Air India.
The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels - verbal, physical and life threatening.
"The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat," the government said.
