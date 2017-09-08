India Bars 'Unruly' Passengers From Flying For 3 Months To Over 2 Years

The government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-run carrier Air India.

All India | | Updated: September 08, 2017 14:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Bars 'Unruly' Passengers From Flying For 3 Months To Over 2 Years

The new rules for no-fly list of unruly passengers will be applicable to foreign carriers. (File)

New Delhi:  India has issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour, the government said on Friday.

The government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-run carrier Air India.

The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels - verbal, physical and life threatening.

"The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat," the government said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ"All You Can Think Of Is Killing That Bastard": A Kargil Soldier's Letter
No fly listunruly passengersIndia no fly list

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................