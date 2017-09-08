India Bars 'Unruly' Passengers From Flying For 3 Months To Over 2 Years

© Thomson Reuters 2017

India has issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour, the government said on Friday.The government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-run carrier Air India.The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels - verbal, physical and life threatening."The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat," the government said.(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)