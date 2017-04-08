India, Bangladesh Will Find Early Solution To Teesta, Says PM Narendra Modi: 10 Points

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at launch of rail, bus services.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed an early solution to the crucial Teesta water-sharing pact that has been under negotiations for over 20 years, telling visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's feelings for Dhaka were as warm as his own. The pact, which was considered a done deal in 2011, ran into trouble after Ms Banerjee pulled out from PM Manmohan Singh's Dhaka visit at the last moment. She insisted that the deal that would divide the waters of the Teesta between India and Bangladesh would cost her state dear. She was also offended that her approval had been taken for granted. PM Modi has been trying to persuade her to agree to the pact for two years but relations between the two leaders have been frosty, the BJP has been trying to expand its footprint in the state that could eat into the Trinamool Congress' base.