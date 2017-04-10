India, Australia Ink 6 Pacts; To Boost Counter-Terror Cooperation

All India | | Updated: April 10, 2017 18:51 IST
19 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India, Australia Ink 6 Pacts; To Boost Counter-Terror Cooperation

PM Modi shakes hands with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull after the joint statement in New Delhi

New Delhi:  India and Australia today inked six pacts including one aimed at boosting counter-terrorism cooperation after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull in New Delhi.

The two leaders held comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.

At a joint press event with Prime Minister Turnbull, PM Modi said they reviewed the entire gamut of ties and took many "forward looking" decisions including one on early holding of the next round of talks on comprehensive economic cooperation agreement.

Emphasising on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, Prime Minister Modi said challenges like terrorism and cyber security require global strategy and solutions.

The two sides inked a pact to boost counter-terrorism cooperation which was signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs and its counterpart Australian ministry.

While Prime Minister Modi noted that Australia was ready to supply uranium to India, Mr Turnbull said his government was looking forward to exporting uranium to India "as soon as possible".

Prime Minister Turnbull arrived yesterday on a four-day visit, his first to India after assuming office in 2015.
 

Trending

Share this story on

19 Shares
ALSO READIndrani And Rahul Didn't Get Along From The Start: Peter Mukerjea
Narendra ModiMalcolm TurnbullAustralian Prime MinisterMalcolm Turnbull India VisitIndia-Australia TiesIndia-Australia RelationsIndia-Australia AgreementsIndia-Australia Pacts

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanReliance Jio Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................