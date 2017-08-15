PM Narendra Modi Launches Website To Honour Gallantry Award Winners Since Independence

PM Modi tweeted, "...the portal will preserve and tell the stories of our bravest men and women, civilians as well as armed forces personnel"

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 11:06 IST
PM Narendra Modi also welcomed citizens' participation in the process.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. PM Modi said it will preserve stories of our bravest men and women
  2. He also welcomed participation by the citizens in the process
  3. More information can be added through the feedback link on the site
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a website to honour all the gallantry award winners since Independence.

Announcing the launch of the website in a series of tweets, PM Modi said "the portal will preserve and tell the stories of our bravest men and women, civilians as well as armed forces personnel".

"In remembrance of our heroes who have been awarded gallantry awards since Independence, launched the site http://gallantryawards.gov.in," the Prime Minister said.

He also welcomed citizens' participation in the process.

"If you have any information or photo that is missing and can be added to the portal, please share it through the feedback link on the site," PM Modi added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

