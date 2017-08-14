'Don't Need Lessons On Patriotism,' Bengal Minister Rejects Centre's Independence Day Direction

Hours ahead of India's 70th Independence Day, the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal issued "urgent" instructions to all schools and educational institutions to refrain from celebrating the anniversary in the format prescribed by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry.State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the Centre has no right to instruct others how to celebrate Independence Day and that "people of Bengal don't need lessons on patriotism from the BJP".Last month, the ministry had issued directions to all state Education Secretaries that included "additional activities" under the Sarva Shiksha Mission for Independence Day celebrations. Schools have been asked to organise quiz and debate competitions around the theme of India's freedom struggle, slogan writing, marches, film screenings showcasing India's progress and Swachhta pledges with an objective to "create festive and patriotic mood across the nation"."We are not necessarily opposing the Centre's proposal. But we have said that we will celebrate in our own way," Mr Chatterjee told news agency IANS and clarified there was no counter circular from the state government.He added that special directions weren't needed as most of the points mentioned there were already part of the celebrations at all the institutions.The BJP, however, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government, alleging the violation of the central government's directive "falls under the anti-national category"."We are seeing some disturbing tendencies. The state government is behaving as if West Bengal is not a part of India. There is a tendency to defy all rules and regulations. This is a suicidal though process," said state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.Terming the decision of the state government as "unfortunate", Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said he is shocked and hopes that "wisdom will prevail"."No one was compelled to follow the HRD Ministry's suggestions on the celebration of 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement and the 70th Independence Day, and still everyone followed the instructions voluntarily," he said.The state's rejection of the directive comes amid the ongoing controversy over BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath making it compulsory for madrasas to hoist the national flag, lead their students in singing the national anthem and record the celebrations.Many clerics have, however, said that they have been celebrating Independence Day since 1947 at madrasas by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem, so there was no need for a special order "just for them".