India Announces USD 500 Million Assistance To Mauritius

India and Mauritius also signed a maritime security agreement after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

All India | | Updated: May 27, 2017 16:32 IST
PM Modi shakes hand with his Mauritius counterpart during joint press statement.

New Delhi:  India today announced a USD 500 million line of credit to Mauritius as the two countries resolved to deepen ties in a range of areas including the maritime domain.

The two countries also signed a maritime security agreement after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.

In a statement, PM Modi said he and Mr Jugnauth agreed that effective management of conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean is essential to pursue economic opportunities.

The bilateral maritime accord will strengthen mutual cooperation and capacities, he said.

A total of four agreements were signed after the talks between the two leaders.

"The agreement today on the USD 500 million line of credit to Mauritius is a good example of our strong and continuing commitment to the development of Mauritius," the Prime Minister said.

The two countries also decided to ramp up cooperation in a number of areas including trade and investment.

"India is proud to participate actively in the ongoing development activities in Mauritius," PM Modi said.

India-Mauritius tiesPravind JugnauthMauritius Prime MinisterMauritius PM in India

