India Announces USD 500 Million Assistance To Mauritius

India today announced a USD 500 million line of credit to Mauritius as the two countries resolved to deepen ties in a range of areas including the maritime domain.The two countries also signed a maritime security agreement after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth.In a statement, PM Modi said he and Mr Jugnauth agreed that effective management of conventional and non-conventional threats in the Indian Ocean is essential to pursue economic opportunities.The bilateral maritime accord will strengthen mutual cooperation and capacities, he said.A total of four agreements were signed after the talks between the two leaders."The agreement today on the USD 500 million line of credit to Mauritius is a good example of our strong and continuing commitment to the development of Mauritius," the Prime Minister said.The two countries also decided to ramp up cooperation in a number of areas including trade and investment."India is proud to participate actively in the ongoing development activities in Mauritius," PM Modi said.