Independence Day Live: India's Stature In The World Is Rising, Says PM Modi

New Delhi:
India celebrates it's 70th anniversary of independence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort in a short while from now. This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth Independence Day address, and he is likely to present a report card of his government's accomplishments. PM Modi had invited constructive ideas from citizens to address this Independence day and has received 8000 comments at least.
Here are the highlights of the Independence day address:
PM Modi concludes his speech at Red Fort.
"We are devoting significant attention to eastern India- Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast. These parts have to grow further" PM Modi said.
In 1942, the nation's call was 'Bharat Chhoro' (Quit India)... in 2017, the nation's call is 'Bharat Jodo' (A United India)" PM Modi said.
"That is our true strength. Irrespective of caste, community and religion, we are one India" he said.
"I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to 'Tripe Talaq'- I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles" he said.
"We are encouraging entrepreneurship in India. The mindset of being a job seeker must change to being one of a job creator, and we promote our youngsters to do that." PM Modi said in his speech.
"We are nurturing our youngsters to be job creators and not job seekers." he added.
"A New India will be our democracy's biggest strength" PM Modi said.
"We all stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir. They have suffered a lot due to terrorism." PM Modi said.
"We are determined to develop the state, educate the youth. Give them jobs, include them in the mainstream, increase business and jobs. Give them reasons to rejoice." he added.
"We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir" PM Modi said, adding that "There will be zero tolerance to terrorism"
"India's stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so" PM Modi said.
"Time has changed. Gone are the days when people gave up all hope from the government. Now, people know that the government of the day will ensure that a given task will be done. There is a sense of determination that something that is to be done, must be done." the Prime Minister said.
"Meeting deadlines and finishing tasks before its deadline have started becoming a norm now." he added.
"GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST & the role of technology has also helped" PM Modi said.
"We have made a significant shift from being called a corrupt nation to being called an honest nation. We are determined to root out the menace of corruption from society. We have taken important and bold steps that has been noticed worldwide. Hundreds of crores of black money have been seized. Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today." PM Modi said.
"Those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation." he said.
"The 1st of January 2018 is no ordinary year. those born in the 21st century will turn 18 starting January 18. I welcome you all to your adulthood. You will play a crucial role in shaping a grand India" PM Modi said, in a message to the Indian youth.
"We need the same determination as we did in the five years between 1942 and 1947. It is with that passion that we need to take India forward." PM Modi said.
"In our nation, there is no one big or small, everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation." he added.
"We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a 'New India'" he said.
PM Narendra Modi spoke of the importance of 2017 as a landmark year for the nation.
"This is a special year- 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav." he said.
"We all need to take a pledge that we need to take India forward, to new heights. We all must make a promise to create a 'New India'" the Prime Minister said.
"We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India's freedom. The words 'Swaraj is my birth right' still echoes in our ears" PM Modi said.
"In the last few days we have had had some natural calamities in some areas of India. We also had a great tragedy in Uttar Pradesh, where children died in a hospital" PM Modi said, speaking of the floods and the Gorakhpur tragedy.
"People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur" he said, in a consolidatory message.
"Those who have contributed and sacrificed for us all to see a free India, I salute you all" the Prime Minister said.
"I wish you all on the occasion of India's 71st Independence Day" Pm Modi said.
"I see that lots of you have come as young Krishna's, today being Janmashtami as well" he added.
PM Modi begins his Independence Day address.
The national flag unfurls as the national anthem is played.
PM Modi, dressed in an off-white kurta and an orange and crimson turban, completes his inspection of the Guard of Honour.
PM Modi arrives at Red Fort.
PM Modi pays respect at Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat and proceeds toward Red Fort for his Independence Day address.