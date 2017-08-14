Independence Day: Jammu On High Alert, Close Vigil On Infiltration Routes

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations tomorrow, the city police has been put on alert with all heads of police stations and border police posts keeping a tight vigil on their respective areas and infiltration routes in the region."All station house officers and incharge of police posts have been directed to remain present in their respective jurisdiction round-the-clock," an advisory issued by the police said today.The incharge of border police posts have been directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements, it said.Village Defence Committee (VDC) members, numberdars and chowkidars have been asked to co-operate with each other for safety and security of their respective villages, it said.The advisory was today passed to the police force, general public and other officials in the wake of a heightened security threat.Keeping in view the Independence Day celebration, present security scenario in the state and the impending threats from anti-national elements, frisking points have been established in Jammu city as well as rural areas."You are requested to co-operate with the police, do not take the nakas and frisking points as harassment by the police," the police advisory addressed to the people said, adding more barricades will be set up within the city and at the borders."Citizens are requested to plan their movements accordingly," it said.The advisory further asked the public to "not touch any abandoned object"."On seeing any suspected person, object and material, inform the police immediately. If you have any information about any anti-national and anti-social elements, please visit the nearby police station or dial 100."Security of the informant shall be kept confidential. Be alert while travelling in passenger vehicles and in crowded areas i.e. bus stand, railway station, shopping complex, hospitals etc," it added.