Income Tax Department Issues Fresh Summons To Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa Bharti And Shailesh Kumar

Official sources said the department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Ms Bharti and Mr Kumar.

All India | | Updated: August 17, 2017 12:08 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Income Tax Department Issues Fresh Summons To Lalu Yadav's Daughter Misa Bharti And Shailesh Kumar

Income Tax officials said they want to question Misa Bharti and her husband again in Delhi.

New Delhi:  The Income Tax Department today issued fresh summons to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's daughter Ms Misa Bharti and her husband Mr Shailesh Kumar to appear before it on Monday.

Official sources said the department is likely to file a criminal complaint against Ms Bharti and Mr Kumar.

Criminal complaint is also likely against Mr Lalu Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The department is probing how shell companies were used by Mr Yadav and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a benaami property case.

The Tax officials said that the criminal complaint will be filed in a Delhi court and they want to question Ms Bharti and her husband again in Delhi.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READRs 100 Per Kg Excess Baggage Fee Set Aside By Delhi High Court
Lalu Yadav benami propertiesIncome Tax DepartmentLalu Benami Land DealsLalu daughterMisa Bharti IT probe

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreNokia 8Sarahah Jab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem Katha

................................ Advertisement ................................