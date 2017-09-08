Incharge Of Dera Sacha Sauda Centre In Salabatpura Arrested

The incharge of Dera Sacha Sauda centre at Salabatpura, in Bathinda district, who had been booked for sedition and other charges was arrested on Thursday, a senior Punjab Police official said."Zora Singh has been arrested," Bathinda Zone IG, MS Chhina said. Mr Singh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sedition, he said.Mr Singh was among those accused of triggering violence in Bathinda following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case by a special CBI Court at Panchkula last month, he said.MS Chhina said that Zora Singh will be produced before a court in Bathinda today.Dera Sacha Sauda's Salabatpura centre in Bathinda district is the biggest one in Punjab.