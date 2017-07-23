Gujarat Rains: Over Seven Thousand Relocated In Two Days

Incessant rains continued to lash several parts of Gujarat, after which over 7,000 people were shifted to safer places during the last two days across the state, officials said today.From 8 am to 4 pm today, rains lashed several parts of Banaskantha and Sabarkantha districts of north Gujarat and Valsad district of south Gujarat, said a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani conducted an aerial survey in parts of Surendranagar district to take stock of the situation.In Rajkot, Mr Rupani held a meeting with officials and asked the administration to help people as heavy rains are expected till July 29, it added.According to the state Director of Relief, A J Shah, 7,000 people were shifted to safer places owing to flood-like situation in several districts of the state during the last two days."During the last two days, around 7,000 people in Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad districts were shifted to safe places. Rescue operations have been initiated in Kalol of Gandhiangar and Deodar of Banskantha as both the places received 8 inches of rain during last 24 hours," Mr Shah said.He said rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force was going on in Surendranagar, Morbi, Amreli, Rajkot, Kutch, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Valsad and Surat districts.As the water receded today, traffic movement has also been restored on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot and Kutch-Morbi National Highways, it said.However, 19 state highways as well as 102 internal roads in various parts of state are still closed due to waterlogging.According to the release, Gujarat has so far received almost 56.61 per cent of the total expected rainfall.