All India | Edited by | Updated: August 19, 2017 21:47 IST
In UP Train Accident, A Coach Crashed Into A House: 10 Points

The Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express crashed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

New Delhi:  Rescuers cut through heaps of mangled metal with gas cutters to reach those injured in a train accident in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district where at least a dozen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks on Sunday evening. Police say 23 people have been killed in the accident and at least 40 seriously injured. The accident took place at around 5:46 pm in Khatauli, about 100 km from Delhi.
  1. Television footage showed several mangled carriages piled up on each other while people looked for wounded as night fell. One derailed coach had crashed into a house. (Pics)
  2. Railways spokesman Anil Saxena said at least six of the 14 coaches derailed had toppled.
  3. "All efforts being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations," Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said.
  4. Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 45 people each and two canines have been mobilised to the accident site from their base in Ghaziabad.
  5. Mr Prabhu said an inquiry has been ordered into the accident. He said he was personally monitoring the situation and strict action will be taken in case of any lapse.
  6. So far, authorities said, there has been nothing to suggest foul play in the accident though  a team of the UP police's anti-terror squad has been sent in to investigate.
  7. The Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh for the family of those killed, Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for people with minor injuries.
  8. Rail services on the line have been affected due to accident with trains on the route diverted.
  9. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted to express their condolences for the families of those killed. 
  10. The accident is the latest disaster to hit Uttar Pradesh. It comes just a week after over 70 children died at a hospital amid a deadly outbreak of encephalitis.

UP AccidentUtkal Express

