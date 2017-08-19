In UP Train Accident, A Coach Crashed Into A House: 10 Points

The Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express crashed in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

New Delhi: Rescuers cut through heaps of mangled metal with gas cutters to reach those injured in a train accident in western Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district where at least a dozen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express ran off the tracks on Sunday evening. Police say 23 people have been killed in the accident and at least 40 seriously injured. The accident took place at around 5:46 pm in Khatauli, about 100 km from Delhi.