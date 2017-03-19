In Tweets, PM Modi Shows Resounding Support To Yogi Adityanath

I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

I have immense confidence that this new team will leave no stone unturned in making UP Uttam Pradesh. There will be record development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

Our sole mission & motive is development. When UP develops, India develops. We want to serve UP's youth & create opportunities for them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2017

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly endorsed Yogi Adityanath and his 45-member team, who took oath in Lucknow today. The new Chief Minister and his team, the Prime Minister said, would leave "no stone unturned" to make Uttar Pradesh the Uttar Pradesh.While the massive mandate of the state has followed PM Modi's promise of development, the new chief minister has been known so far as a Hindutva mascot whose controversial statements have consistently made headlines.The BJP's surprise announcement yesterday had been greeted with barbs by the leaders of the opposition parties. Many said his selection overshadowed the PM's development agenda. Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily had even called it "an assault on secularism" and the CPM accused the BJP of systematically playing the communal card.Today, PM Modi tweeted:After his name was announced for the state's top job yesterday, Yogi Adityanath had said, "I will take UP forward with the PM's motto of sabka saath sabka vikas".Though known for his controversial statements, Yogi Adityanath's speeches in parliament have covered subjects including the deaths in Gorakhpur due to Japanese Encephalitis and the lack of educational facilities in the area.A five-time parliamentarian from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath has not held any administrative position in the government. He has also never contested an election in Uttar Pradesh.Defending the lack of Yogi Adityanath's administrative experience, members of his Lucknow unit of the Hindu Yuva Vahini said in Gorakhpur he administers a temple, many hospitals and colleges. "Why should Uttar Pradesh be any different if he has the will?"Today, at his oath ceremony, the sprawling 96-acre Kanshi Ram Smriti Upwan came alive with chants of Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Modi. The BJP, which swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, celebrated the occasion with a massive show of strength.The celebration was attended by around 1 lakh people. Besides PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah, senior leaders of the party at the state and the centre shared stage with party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.