In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's Bakheda, Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Define Love Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's new song Bakheda is picturised on Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar and it is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha New Delhi: Highlights Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's new song shows how Keshav and Jaya fell in love Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan have sung Bakheda Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11 Bakheda starts with glimpses of Keshav's miserable life due to his dominating father, played by Sudhir Pandey. But everything falls into place after Jaya's entry into Keshav's life. Bakheda is composed by Vickey Prasad and it is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on August 11. Watch Akshay and Bhumi's new Bakheda:







Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with issues of sanitation and prevalence of open defecation in India, especially in rural areas. Jaya is asked to join the 'lota party' soon after she gets married to Keshav. Jaya challenges the old societal norms but eventually leaves her husband's home. Thereafter, Keshav starts a battle against open defecation by building toilets.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Bhumi Pednekar's second film after 2105's Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which she was cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Of working with Akshay Kumar, Bhumi told news agency IANS: "He is fantastic. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that."



Akshay Kumar was last seen in Jolly LLB 2, co-starring Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Akshay will be seen as antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in next year's 2.0. He has also signed up for R Balk's Padman and Reema Kagti's Gold.



