In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Song Has Mat Pagle, Bhumi Pednekar Reciprocates Akshay Kumar's Feelings The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha unveiled the female version of the song Hans Mat Pagle today. The song shows how Bhumi Pednekar aka Jaya falls in love with Akshay Kumar aka Keshav

................................ Advertisement ................................