In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Song Has Mat Pagle, Bhumi Pednekar Reciprocates Akshay Kumar's Feelings

The first song from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, titled Hans Mat Pagli, released on Wednesday. A day later, the makers of the film have unveiled the female version of the song, titled Hans Mat Pagle, which shows Bhumi aka Jaya's side of the story and how she falls in love with Akshay aka Keshav. In the one-and-a-half minute song, Jaya is seen recalling the things Keshav said to her. She looks for him where ever she goes. Hans Mat Pagle has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the song have been written by Siddharth and Garima.
Watch the new song from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, titled Hans Mat Pagle, here:
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the need of sanitization in rural areas and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign. The film, which has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.
The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled by the makers of the film on June 12. It was highly appreciated by Bollywood celebrities and film critics. Censor Board of Film Certification Chief Pahlaj Nihalani was all praise for Akshay's upcoming film. In a tweet, Mr Nihalani suggested that the film 'should be made tax free.'
Watched trailer of @akshaykumar's #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit! pic.twitter.com/eShhkepeIP— Pahlaj Nihalani (@NihalaniPahlaj) June 8, 2017
In June, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and briefed them about the film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled for release on August 11.