In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Song Has Mat Pagle, Bhumi Pednekar Reciprocates Akshay Kumar's Feelings

The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha unveiled the female version of the song Hans Mat Pagle today. The song shows how Bhumi Pednekar aka Jaya falls in love with Akshay Kumar aka Keshav

All India | Written by | Updated: June 29, 2017 13:16 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Song Has Mat Pagle, Bhumi Pednekar Reciprocates Akshay Kumar's Feelings

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: A still from the song Hans Mat Pagle

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Yesterday, first song from the film, titled Hans Mat Pagli, was unveiled
  2. Hans Mat Pagle has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal
  3. The lyrics of the song have been written by Siddharth and Garima
The first song from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, titled Hans Mat Pagli, released on Wednesday. A day later, the makers of the film have unveiled the female version of the song, titled Hans Mat Pagle, which shows Bhumi aka Jaya's side of the story and how she falls in love with Akshay aka Keshav. In the one-and-a-half minute song, Jaya is seen recalling the things Keshav said to her. She looks for him where ever she goes. Hans Mat Pagle has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the song have been written by Siddharth and Garima.

Watch the new song from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, titled Hans Mat Pagle, here:
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the need of sanitization in rural areas and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign. The film, which has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey, also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in key roles.

The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled by the makers of the film on June 12. It was highly appreciated by Bollywood celebrities and film critics. Censor Board of Film Certification Chief Pahlaj Nihalani was all praise for Akshay's upcoming film. In a tweet, Mr Nihalani suggested that the film 'should be made tax free.'
  

In June, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and briefed them about the film. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled for release on August 11.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READJhanvi Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor's Brother Ishaan Khattar Went On A Movie Date. Pics Here
Toilet: Ek Prem KathaAkshay KumarBhumi Pednekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tubelight Movie ReviewOnePlus 5OnePlus 5 vs Galaxy S8Redmi 4a Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................