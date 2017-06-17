Kashmir Politicians Skip Ceremony To Pay Respects To Fallen Policemen

Highlights Deputy CM says legislators were caught up in assembly session Wreath-laying ceremony was held 90 minutes before assembly met 8 policemen were killed by terrorists over last two days

Hundreds turned up to attend the funeral of three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed security forces in south Kashmir. At places, gun shots were fired in the air by militants; their gun salute to their dead colleagues.Miles away, in the Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, there was a wreath-laying ceremony for the six policemen killed last evening. Led by Feroz Ahmed Dar, the policemen were ambush by heavily-armed Lashkar terrorists at Achabal in Anantnag; and bullets sprayed at them from point-blank range to disfigure their faces.The state's top officers from the police and the administration were present to pay their last respects.The politicians were the only ones missing.The Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Kumar Singh defended the absence of the elected representatives. He said they were busy in the assembly."There was assembly today. All the people were here. MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly, or legislators) and minsters could not go there. But other politicians should have been there," Mr Singh said.But the assembly session started at 11 am today.The wreath-laying ceremony was held at 9:30 am at District Police Lines Srinagar, just a few hundred meters away from the assembly complex.Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and all her cabinet colleagues were in the town. But none of them turned up to pay homage to any of the 8 policemen killed in last two days.In the assembly, they did discuss the violence. Chief Minister Mufti cited the bloodshed to make a case for dialogue."You can't achieve this (peace) with guns, armed forces... Dialogue is the only way forward," she said, remarks that appeared to be aimed more at the PDP's alliance partner, the BJP, which is against talks with Kashmiri separatist leaders, than the opposition parties.SP Vaid, the state police chief said the attackers had been identified and call the ambush a "revenge attack" by Lashkar-e-Taiba after their commander Junaid Mattoo was killed. His body was found today."The specific information is that it was a group of five militants headed by Bashir Lashkari," said Munir Khan, who heads the police force in the Kashmir region, adding that two foreign terrorists were part of the team that killed six policemen.