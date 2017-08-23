In Response To Triple Talaq Judgment, Mamata Banerjee's Silence

She is a hard core politician and came up from grass root level. She knows BJP has own over Muslim women. 50% of her votes gone like UP. — Alok Kumar Chaudhury (@alok_chaudhury) August 22, 2017

Y shud she say anything? SHe's doing the best. She knows dat politics can't be played under the veil of religion. Mind it — IamAzad (@afrozalam34) August 22, 2017

Silence is not a political strategy that's usually associated with Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal Chief Minister has been known for her fiery rhetoric and outspoken nature since the days she held street protests against then ruling Left Front government. But in less than a month, Ms Banerjee has been accused twice of resorting to silence.In July, no comment came from Ms Banerjee after neighbor and Bihar Chief Minister Mr Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with Lalu Yadav, defected from the opposition ranks and joined hands with the BJP.This time, 24 hours after yesterday's historic Supreme Court verdict banning instant triple talaq, Ms Banerjee has maintained silence. Yesterday, the Chief Minister has held a press conference, where she briefed the media on the situation in Darjeeling. At its end, asked for comments on the triple talaq order, Ms Banerjee said, "No I am not saying anything on that."Other Trinamool leaders have also declined to comment on the controversial system, under which Muslim men could instantly divorce their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice.Muslims comprise a chunk of West Bengal's population - around 27 per cent. They form a huge support base for Ms Banerjee's party, the Trinamool Congress, which is ruling Bengal for a second term and hopes to win big in the panchayat elections next year and general elections in 2019.Ms Banerjee had been needled earlier by the BJP, which had been in favour of a ban on triple talaq for long. The BJP-led Central government had taken strong stance against triple talaq in court, arguing that it violated the rights granted to women under the Constitution.In April, senior BJP leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had demanded an explanation from Ms Banerjee on her silence. A week later, at a press meet in Kolkata, Union minister Smritu Irani had said, "When we talk about equality and justice, I would love to hear what Mamata didi feels about triple talaq."But the Chief Minister had refused to be drawn out. The BJP - which is trying to expand its footprint in Bengal - had pointed to the silence to accuse the Chief Minister of "Muslim appeasement".Over the last 24 hours, social media had been flooded with tweets that taunted the Chief Minister."Mamata has been caught in utter dilemma. If she supports Muslim women's cause, her jihadi mullahs will turn hostile...so keep mum," read another tweet. But some were supportive too.Another user speculated that the Chief Minister has "floods and hill unrest to deal with". "Silence has a 2 side of story.. Hope to the positive one," commented another