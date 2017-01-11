In Record Haul, 6,400 Turtles Rescued In Uttar Pradesh; Kingpin Arrested

In one of the biggest seizures in the country, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has rescued 6,400 turtles from Amethi and arrested the kingpin of an inter-state gang involved in smuggling of reptiles, police said today.The turtles, weighing 440 quintals, were found stuffed in sacks and lay scattered on the ground inside the compound of the accused's house in Gauriganj town, STF spokesman said in Lucknow, describing it as one of the biggest such recoveries.He said the gang's kingpin Raj Bahadur Singh was arrested in this connection, while two Indian softshell turtles were also seized from his possession."We have recovered such a huge amount of turtles from one single location. We are investigating this further and looking at the involvement of more people, especially smuggling rings," Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi, who led the STF raid yesterday, said.During interrogation Singh disclosed that small poachers were involved in catching turtles from Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Salwan areas and supplying them to organised smugglers.Mr Singh admitted that he used to collect these animals from smugglers and transport them to Kolkata.He also gave certain information about smugglers and poachers in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha reflecting the huge and highly organised smuggling network in the country.From Kolkata -- the main transit point -- turtles are smuggled to Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Hong Kong and other Southeast Asian countries from its shores.The turtle species is native to South Asia and is found only in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.In India, it lives in the Gangetic belt all along Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, especially in the Ghagra-Gomti tributaries.They are spread across Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Allahabad and Varanasi in the state.