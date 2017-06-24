In Portugal, PM Modi Enjoys Gujarati Vegetarian Meal PM Modi, who landed in Lisbon today, enjoyed a delicious desi meal after Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa arranged a Gujarati vegetarian lunch.

The menu tweeted by Ministry Of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay. New Delhi: Portugal might turn out to be a home away from home for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at least when it comes to food. PM Modi, who



"In a gesture of personal warmth and attention, PM @antoniocostapm arranged a special Gujarati meal at the lunch hosted for PM @narendramodi," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.



The familiar spread included Gujarati delicacies such as heavily-spiced aakhu saak (stuffed vegetables) and mango shrikhand. Mr Baglay tweeted the single-page menu.



The other items on the menu included saag kofta, rajma aur makai, tarkha daal and kesar rice, among others. For desserts, there was gulab jamun with apple strudel and vanilla ice-cream. The last two entries on the menu were salted lassi and masala chai.



India and Portugal today announced a joint fund worth four million euros to bolster research in science and technology. Eleven agreements were signed between PM Modi and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa. The pacts included cooperation in outer space exploration, double taxation avoidance, nanotechnology and sports, among others.



Mr Costa visited India in January. He also met his family members at his ancestral house in Goa.



PM Modi will



He will visit the Netherlands on his way back to India.



