In Opposition vs BJP Plan, Lalu Yadav, Fails To Mention Nitish Kumar

In his latest request to opposition parties to join forces against the BJP, Lalu Yadav today referred to many leaders. It was the omission that was noticed most - he did not mention ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Speculation about a political realignment was also kept alive by the BJP's Sushil Modi, who predicted an early end to Mr Kumar's partnership with Lalu Yadav.Lalu Yadav who plans a mega rally of opposition parties in August, said at a meeting of party workers in Patna, "There is a strong possibility of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati coming together. If it happens then 2019 match over." He also said, "Be it Robert Vadra, Priyanka ji, Kejriwal, even Mamata didi or Lalu Yadav and his family, an attempt is being made to break them."In Delhi, Sushil Kumar Modi, who is the BJP's most senior leader in Bihar, said Nitish Kumar doesn't share the same chemistry with Lalu Yadav that he had with the BJP. "No one can predict in politics, but in my opinion the gathbandhan (alliance) is on the verge of a breakup. It will not survive five years. Nitish doesn't have the same chemistry with Lalu that he enjoyed with us," Mr Modi said.But he also said, "Nitish Kumar is a bigger politician than me. It's very difficult to predict his moves. On one hand he supports our (presidential) candidate on the other he is silent on Lalu. Only he knows what's on his mind." His conversations with the Chief Minister, Mr Modi said, are about "everything else but politics."Nitish Kumar's support to Ram Nath Kovind, the BJP's nominee for President, has seemed to drag his alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress to the brink amid speculation that he could be assessing a return to the BJP-led national alliance. His decision drew sharp criticism from his partners, who are part of a 17-member bloc of opposition parties who have fielded a joint candidate in Meira Kumar against Mr Kovind. Both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav have since attempted to quell talk of an impending break-up and the Chief Minister's party said this week that he would attend Mr Yadav's anti-BJP rally next month.Nitish Kumar has denied reports of a growing proximity to the BJP but has also ruled himself out as a potential opposition candidate for Prime Minister in the 2019 national election when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term.Mr Kumar has advised opposition parties to chalk out a clear agenda to take on the BJP.