In Notes Ban Fight, Rahul Gandhi's 5 Questions For PM Modi Provoke 5 From BJP

Rahul Gandhi today listed five questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the notes ban and its impact on the people. Hours later the ruling BJP returned the favour.Mr Gandhi's questions included how much black or untaxed money has come back into the system since November 8, when PM Modi declared 500-and 1,000-rupee notes banned. "50 days are coming to an end, the PM needs to answer key questions," he said, speaking to reporters on the Congress party's 132nd foundation day."Modiji has performed demonetisation yagna for 50 families and one per cent super rich people of the country," Mr Gandhi said."What are the collections after November 8? What is the loss incurred by economy? How many people have died after November 8, have they been given compensation?" he asked, adding, "Who were the experts the PM consulted before the notes ban?"In a point-by-point rebuttal, senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu questioned: "Does the Congress believe that there's no black money? If the Congress believes that there is indeed black money and corruption, why didn't it act? Why didn't Congress bring out the Benami property law before parliament in 1988?" He accused the Congress of not acting on the Supreme Court's directives to crack down on black money.Mr Naidu also referred to the apparent divide within the opposition, with major parties rejecting Congress' invite to a joint press conference yesterday. "Why did your friends in the opposition parties refuse to join you in your smear campaign?"The BJP also targeted Mr Gandhi on the VVIP chopper scam, referring to allegations that kickbacks were paid for a deal signed during the UPA rule for the supply of a dozen AgustaWestland choppers to be used by top leaders.Addressing party leaders earlier today, Mr Gandhi said the notes ban is an example of how the Modi government has fostered fear among people.