Prateek Yadav Appeared To Dare Feedback On His Lamborghini. BJP Delivers

Highlights BJP releases 2-minute video on Mulayam Singh's son Prateek Video mocks Prateek Yadav's Lamborghini and high-end gym He affords his own lifestyle, is not in politics, defends Mulayam's party

It was last weekend that Prateek Yadav flashed his blue Lamborghini in the streets of Lucknow, appropriating some of the media attention that was fixed on the epic fight for power between his father, Mulayam Singh, and step-brother, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The two politicians were then wrestling for rights to use their Samajwadi Party name and its symbol - the cycle - if they decided to contest the election separately. A cycle on one hand and a flashy 4-crore Lamborghini Huracan on the other, the media relayed, without making Prateek Yadav, 26, blush. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with the car, caption: Bluebolt.Cut to the BJP's new 2-minute video, released last evening, that delivers a takedown on Prateek Yadav's many assets. The video opens with Prateek Yadav, who has a vast real estate business including a 7,000-square-feet high-end gym, revving the Lamborghini. The BJP describes the scene as "5 crore ki Lamborghini par sawaar samajwad" (Samajwadi ideology rides on a 5-crore Lamborghini). The video says that Prateek Yadav has sought exemption from the simple lifestyle that some may expect of a socialist leader's son on the basis that he is not in politics. Why then, the BJP asks, is his wife, Aparna Yadav, running for office. The video also flashes back to Mulayam Singh, a wrestler by training, inaugurating Prateek Yadav's gym two years ago."Uttar Pradesh is a prateek (symbol) of corruption. It is obvious that people closest to the Yadavs are indulging in the biggest corruption scandals," says Vijay Bahadur Pathak of the BJP, punning on the Lamborghini-owner's name. He also points out that Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav also appear to have a bit of a thing for Mercedes cars, which is their usual ride in Delhi and elsewhere. The Chief Minister's campaign for this election also began in a refurbished Mercedes bus which was to travel across the state but was blindsided by the feud with his father which has only just subsided."He has his own business, it's successful, and if he wants to own a car and has the resources to do so, what does the party have to do with it? Also, if someone in his family wants to join politics, it's their choice. He is an independent person and his lifestyle and personal choices are his, the party has nothing to say about it," says Juhi Singh of the Samajwadi Party.