In New Offer, IndiGo Sells Tickets From Rs 745. Details Here

This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam, IndiGo said.



The domestic aviation market has been recording double-digit percentage growth for many months, boosted by competitive airfares.



Indian airlines ferried a record number of passengers in May. Indian airlines carried 1.01 crore passengers in May 2017 as compared to 86.69 lakh passengers in May 2016 - registering a growth of 17.36 per cent in domestic air traffic, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed. Total number of passengers carried from January till the end of this year was at 4.65 crore, as compared to 3.96 crore in the corresponding period last year - a jump of 17.63 per cent.

IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 745 on select one-way flights. Aimed at the monsoon season, IndiGo's this scheme is open for a limited-period. IndiGo's discounted fares are available on travel between July 14, 2017 and March 24 next year, the airline said on its website. Bookings for the IndiGo offer are open till July 4, 2017, it noted. Discounted tariffs come amid rising competition among airlines operating in the Indian market ahead of the July-September, say analysts. IndiGo said the offer is applicable on all booking channels and is subject to availability.The all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs 745 were being offered on flights from Jammu to Srinagar, according to the IndiGo website. Some of the other discounted flight tickets covered under the scheme include Agartala-Guwahati (starting at Rs 778), Srinagar-Jammu (Rs 799), Chennai-Bengaluru (Rs 898), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,048), Bengaluru-Chennai (Rs 1,059), Bengaluru-Kochi (Rs 1,199) and Bagdogra-Kolkata (Rs 1,199), it showed.