In Mumbai, Kulbhushan Jadhav's Flat Draws Eyeballs, Family Out Of Reach

Powai's Silver Oaks apartment building drew much attention as Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former officer of Indian Navy, was sentenced to death in Pakistan on charges of spying. Mr Jadhav, the government said, had been kidnapped from Iran, where used to run a business. His family was said to live in the Silver Oaks apartment.But this afternoon, the society had closed its gates and there was heavy police presence in the area. While no one from the apartment's residential welfare society was available for comment, some locals claimed that the family had locked up the flat and moved to Pune.Mr Jadhav's uncle who lives in Mumbai's Shivaji Park refused to comment on the news from Pakistan, telling NDTV that it was a very difficult time for the family. He said for the last one year they were trying to seek support and justice for Mr Jadhav, who was allegedly arrested in Balochistan in March 2016.The son of a former assistant commissioner of police, Sudhir Jadhav, Mr Jadhav was last seen in a video released by the Pakistani army. In it, he was heard making a series of comments that matched Pakistan's allegations. He said he was an agent of Research and Analysis Wing and was an officer of the Navy due to retire in 2022.India has denied Pakistan's claims and dismissed the video saying the speech could have been "tutored".On Monday, the foreign ministry said Mr Jadhav was kidnapped last year from Iran and his subsequent presence in Pakistan has never been "explained credibly". India had also lodged a strong protest with Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, saying if he was executed, "the Government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder."The government also put on hold the release of nearly a dozen Pakistani prisoners, which was due on Wednesday. An official said the "time is not right".