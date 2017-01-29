In Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi Asks Students To 'Celebrate Exams Like Festivals'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed students in his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat today.



It is important to study to gain knowledge and not marks, he said. For a student, studying for marks is limiting. "It is important to study for knowledge," said the Prime Minister, who keeps interacting with students regularly.



To the parents, he said, "I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy".



In view of the coming assembly elections in five states, the government had approached the Election Commission seeking clearance for the programme as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the five states. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur go to polls between February 4 and March 8. The results will be declared on March 11.



The board exams begin on March 9 -- a day after the assembly elections end.



Over the last two years, the Prime Minister had addressed students during the exam season on Mann ki Baat. Besides, he had interacted with students on Teachers' Day over the last two years - a session in which students from across the country join in through teleconference.



