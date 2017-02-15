Budget
Congress Leader's Murder In Maharashtra Filmed: Guns, Then A Machete

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2017 11:49 IST
CCTV footage placed in Manoj Mhatre's driveway show two men attacking him with machetes.

Bhiwandi: 

  1. Congress member of Bhiwandi corporation killed in his driveway
  2. CCTV shows two men shooting him
  3. They slashed at him at least 10 times with machete, walked away
A Congress politician's murder in Bihwandi, 20 kms from Mumbai, has been filmed. Machetes slashed across his body several times.

Manoj Mhtare, elected to the local corporation, drove home at 9:30 last night, parked his car and was entering his house when he was shot by two men. Footage from security cameras placed in his driveway show two men shooting him from behind and then attacking him more than 10 times with a machete. The footage show two other residents of the building see the men attacking Mr Mhatre. The men can be seen leaving the house, located on a busy street.

The 52-year-old politician was moved to a hospital where he died. Three men have been detained by the police, who are not revealing more information.

Elections for the next term of the Bhiwandi Muncipal Corporation, of which Mr Mhatra was a member, are scheduled for May.

